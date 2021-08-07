Leeds could be set for windfall from Ronaldo Vieira move to Sheffield United – report

Leeds could be set for a windfall if Ronaldo Vieira ends up joining Sheffield United from Sampdoria this summer according to a report from Samp News 24.

The 24-year-old midfielder left Elland Road to join Sampdoria in the summer of 2018, for a fee believed to be worth £6.2 million, according to the Guardian.

And Samp News reckon that Leeds had a 10% sell-on clause inserted into that deal.

Now, Vieira has impressed in Italy. He enjoyed a successful loan spell with Hellas Verona last season.

So much so that he is valued at around £17 million by the Serie A outfit according to TELENORD.

Leeds set for Vieira windfall?

Gazzetta dello Sport (print edition, August 4th) claim that Sheffield United want to bring the 23-year-old back to England.

And now Samp News 24 reckon Leeds could receive 10% of the fee that Vieira is transferred for.

If the England under-21 international does move for the reported £17 million fee, Marcelo Bielsa would then be handed a very handy £1.7m boost to his transfer budget.

Or you could look at it this way…that fee would pay for Helder Costa’s £32k-a-week salary (Spotrac) for an entire year!

The bitter-sweet thing for the Leeds fans is the thought of Vieira being a huge hit at Bramall Lane with their Yorkshire rivals.

It will all be revealed in time whether the 23-year-old succeeds with the Blades. But for now, Leeds including a 10% sell-on fee looks like an incredibly shrewd move.

Read also: Leeds want to sign talented young midfield star