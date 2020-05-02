Kris Boyd claims Tottenham would be a great fit for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Former Rangers player Kris Boyd has suggested that Gers striker Alfredo Morelos and Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, both, could leave their respective clubs in the next transfer window.
Both the players have been linked with a move to the Premier League, although the chance of Morelos leaving is high than the Celtic striker. However, Edouard could leave as well.
The Celtic striker has been reportedly targeted by Everton and Arsenal, while Lille, Lyon, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in securing the services of the Frenchman who has bagged 22 league goals in 27 games in the Scottish Premiership this term.
While the Bhoys aren’t particularly interested in selling Edouard, it’s believed an offer between £26 million (€30 million) and £34 million (€40 million) would be enough to force their hands.
Boyd feels that Celtic could be under pressure if Edouard starts pushing for a move. If he agitates a move elsewhere, like what Moussa Dembele did, the Hoops would find hard to keep him at Parkhead.
The former great Scotland striker believes that Edouard brings a lot more to the table than just scoring goals. He is confident that Edouard could ‘walk into the Arsenal team’, while has predicted that the young striker would be a great fit for Tottenham Hotspur.
“Celtic don’t need to sell Edouard. A problem will only arise if the 22-year-old starts itching for a move. If his head is turned and he wants out, as was the case with Moussa Dembele, then Celtic will find it very hard to keep him.
“There’s no doubt he could walk into the Arsenal team — and their North London rivals Tottenham would also be a great fit for him,” said Boyd to The Scottish Sun.
Spurs will once again be looking to sign a striker this summer and Edouard would be a superb option. A move to Spurs to link up with Jose Mourinho would be tempting no doubt, but he would probably be interested in joining a club where he would get regular games.