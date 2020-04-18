Report: Arsenal and Everton want Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

According to le10sport, Everton are keen on beating Arsenal and several other suitors to the signature of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.
EXCLU @le10sport Arsenal and Everton think of Odsonne Edouard. Celtic hopes for an offer between 30 and 40 million euroshttps://t.co/So8qq6WOUd
— Alexis BERNARD (@AlexisBernard10) April 18, 2020
Lille, Lyon, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the services of the Frenchman who has bagged 22 league goals in 27 games in the Scottish Premiership this term.
While Celtic won’t be too excited to sell Edouard given the role he has played in three seasons at Parkhead, it’s believed an offer between £26 million (€30 million) and £34 million (€40 million) would be enough to force their hands.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking to break into the top-six next term and going forward, while the Gunners want to become a top-four team again after missing out on the Champion League in each of the last three seasons.
Everton reckon the Hoops star can help them achieve their ambitions with his goals, and Arsenal are preparing for the likely exit of contract rebel Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Edouard will definitely do a good job at either team having already established himself as one of the best young strikers in the game, and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has dubbed him the best player in the Scottish top-flight.
Both the Toffees and the Gunners could miss out on the 22-year-old, though, with Champions League football not available for them next term.
Celtic have a chance of playing in the Europe’s elite competition next term as they edge closer to landing a ninth consecutive title, while his Ligue 1 and Bundesliga suitors will also likely offer that.