John Terry sends message to Frank Lampard after Chelsea v Aston Villa game

Chelsea narrowly pipped Aston Villa to all three points at Stamford Bridge last night, securing a 2-1 victory to finally return to winning ways after back-to-back Premier League defeats.
Tammy Abraham put the hosts ahead 23 minutes into the game before Trezeguet drew Villa level four minutes from the break.
Chelsea hit the ground running when play restarted, with Mason Mount restoring their lead three minutes into the second-half.
The Villans assistant head coach John Terry was returning to the west London club for the first time since his retirement, and he was well-received by the fans.
Given his love for Chelsea, his side’s defeat mightn’t have hurt that much, and he didn’t hesitate to send a message to Frank Lampard and the fans after the game:
Last night’s loss was Villa’s eighth of the campaign, and they are only a point above the relegation zone after picking up just 15 points from as many games.
Dean Smith’s men host high-flying Leicester City on Sunday before a trip to Sheffield United, and they have to pick up as many points they can go order to steer clear of the drop zone.