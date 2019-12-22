Blog Competitions English Premier League John McGinn posts message for Aston Villa fans on Twitter

22 December, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League

Aston Villa have confirmed today that midfielder John McGinn has suffered an ankle fracture during 3-1 defeat against Southampton in the Premier League

It is indeed a massive blow for Villa and the midfielder is expected to be on the sidelines for three months, as reported by Sky Sports.

McGinn has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. The Scotland international said that he is ‘gutted’ with the injury, but has vowed to return soon.

Dean Smith’s side has now dropped into the relegation zone following their defeat against the Saints.

Former Aston Villa player Stan Collymore also dropped a message for McGinn on Twitter.

It remains to be seen how Aston Villa approach to replace McGinn. Villa could decide to delve into the transfer market and sign a like-for-like midfielder.

Smith could make the tactical switch by pushing Jack Grealish into the middle of the park. McGinn’s injury could also present a golden opportunity for Henri Lansbury to impress his manager and earn more game time.

