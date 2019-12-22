John McGinn posts message for Aston Villa fans on Twitter

Aston Villa have confirmed today that midfielder John McGinn has suffered an ankle fracture during 3-1 defeat against Southampton in the Premier League.
It is indeed a massive blow for Villa and the midfielder is expected to be on the sidelines for three months, as reported by Sky Sports.
McGinn has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. The Scotland international said that he is ‘gutted’ with the injury, but has vowed to return soon.
Thanks everyone for all the messages and support. Gutted but will be back before you know it #UTV 💜
— John McGinn (@jmcginn7) December 22, 2019
Dean Smith’s side has now dropped into the relegation zone following their defeat against the Saints.
Former Aston Villa player Stan Collymore also dropped a message for McGinn on Twitter.
Get fit soon @jmcginn7, you’ll be back stronger than ever. In good hands with Alan Smith, got me back in super fast time at LCFC from the same injury, so you’re in the best hands.#UTV kidda 💪🏾
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 22, 2019
It remains to be seen how Aston Villa approach to replace McGinn. Villa could decide to delve into the transfer market and sign a like-for-like midfielder.
Smith could make the tactical switch by pushing Jack Grealish into the middle of the park. McGinn’s injury could also present a golden opportunity for Henri Lansbury to impress his manager and earn more game time.