John Hartson comments on Celtic vs Rangers Betfred Cup final

Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers have reached the finals of the Betfred Cup where they will face arch-rivals Celtic.
Former Celtic striker John Hartson has suggested that it has become ‘almost embarrassing’ that Celtic have won nine trophies out of the last nine.
The football pundit believes that whoever wins the one-off fixture will seize the momentum for the rest of the campaign. Both Celtic and Rangers are tied at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with 28 points from 11 games, and the title race is expected to go down to the wire.
“It would be a major coup for Rangers to win the final,” Hartson said to the Glasgow Evening Times.
“They’ve got to find a way to stop Celtic. Celtic have just been ridiculous with their domination. Nine trophies out of nine, it’s almost embarrassing, isn’t it?
“Winning a cup final does give you momentum and with there being nothing between them in the league so far, it can make a big difference to get that first piece of silverware.”
Celtic have dominated the Scottish football over the past three seasons winning all of the trophies that are available. They have won the treble three times back to back, and Rangers must do everything to stop their dominance.
Rangers have progressed a lot under Steven Gerrard and after a long time, the Gers are proving to be a genuine challenger for the title.
But first, they must ensure, they break their trophy drought and win the Betfred Cup. It will give the Ibrox club a major lift, and psychological advantage for the rest of the campaign.