James Rodriguez close to joining AC Milan

James Rodriguez is edging closer to leaving Everton this summer.

The Colombian international hasn’t played a single game this season and is now set to leave without getting the opportunity to play in front of a fully-packed Goodison Park.

The 30-year-old joined last season from Real Madrid. He made 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals.

We recently covered a report that Everton are considering making a move for Luis Diaz from Porto in a deal that would see Rodriguez moving the other way on loan.

However, talks of such a potential deal appear to have stalled, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Toffees are yet to reach an agreement for the 24-year-old winger.

Present scenario

AC Milan are leading the race to sign Rodriguez.

According to ESPN journalist Vito de Palma (h/t Marca), Milan have already reached an agreement with Rodriguez and his representative to sign him.

He made the claim during the Serie A game between Milan and Genoa, adding that the deal would be announced in the final hours of August 31 (deadline day) and it will be a huge ‘bombshell’.

Rodriguez, who is on £90k-per-week wages, has a contract with Everton until June 2022. It has been claimed that Milan will not pay a single penny to sign the Colombian.

Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, could unblock the situation and convince Everton to release the player just like he did when he joined the Toffees from Madrid.

