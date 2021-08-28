Everton’s move for Luis Diaz could see James Rodriguez heading to Porto

Everton are looking to sign Colombian winger Luis Diaz before the transfer window closes.

The Porto winger had an outstanding campaign last year, bagging 11 goals and six assists across all competitions.

The 24-year-old was the top goalscorer at Copa America as well.

Everton could definitely use a quality wide forward like him, and they are currently in talks with Porto regarding a £25 million transfer, as per The Telegraph.

The deal would see James Rodriguez move in the opposite direction on loan.

Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park for weeks now, and manager Rafael Benitez is hoping to get the transfer sorted before deadline day.

The Toffees have also been linked with a move for former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon.

The Venezuelan forward worked with Benitez during their time together at St James’ Park, and a reunion is a possibility this summer.

It is no secret that the Merseyside outfit need to add more depth to their striking options, and Rondon could be the ideal back-up for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

In other news, Everton forward Richarlison has recently been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Keeping him at the club will be just as important as bringing in quality reinforcements.

