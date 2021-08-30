Everton yet to reach an agreement for Luis Diaz

Everton are yet to reach an agreement for Luis Diaz but a deal could be possible, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Telegraph reported last week that the Porto winger could cost around £25 million and his salary remains one of the major stumbling blocks.

still no total agreement for Luis Diaz… let’s see. James salary, one of the issues — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

It was previously claimed that the Toffees are ‘confident’ to ‘complete an agreement’ for the Porto winger, but at the moment they are yet to agree a deal for the 24-year-old.

The deal could see James Rodriguez could move the other way if Porto can match his salary, but such talks have cooled a bit in the past few hours.

SportsLens View

Everton have made a good start in the Premier League under Rafael Benitez. They are unbeaten in their opening three games, winning two of them.

The Toffees should now look to focus on adding a few more players to their ranks in the final two days of the transfer window.

Bolstering the attacking midfield area appears to be a priority for Benitez, despite adding the likes of Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend.

It appears that Benitez still wants to add one more winger, especially if Rodriguez leaves the club.

Moise Kean has left the club to join Juventus on loan, and Everton will be looking to add another striker before Tuesday’s deadline.

It has been claimed that Benitez is considering reuniting with former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon who is now a free agent.

Diaz would be a very good signing for the Merseyside club, but as it stands, there has not been enough progress on the deal.

