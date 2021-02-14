Jack Grealish hails Emiliano Martinez after Aston Villa draw

Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion cancelled each other out in a goalless draw in the Premier League last night.

Brighton were arguably the better side and could have easily won the game. However, Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez put in a world-class display to earn a point for his team.





The 28-year-old Argentine shot-stopper has been in red hot form since joining the west Midlands club from Arsenal.

He pulled off nine saves against Brighton last night. Villa turned in a mediocre performance as a team and their in-form keeper bailed them out.

Villa star Jack Grealish took to Twitter after the game to lavish praise on his teammate.

Tough game against a very good side 👏🏻 nowhere my standards or the teams standards but a point gained. Well done @emimartinezz1 outstanding performance 👏🏻 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/1210E0W3gI — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) February 13, 2021

There is no doubt that Martinez has been one of the best signings of the summer. He has been crucial to Villa’s upturn in form the season.

The Argentine has been outstanding pretty much every single week and it will be interesting to see if he can guide his side a respectable finish in the Premier League this season.

Villa are currently eighth in the Premier League table and they have an excellent chance of qualifying for the Europa League if they can finish the season strongly.

The fans will be hoping for more of the same from their star keeper and he will be eager to continue his excellent form over the coming weeks.