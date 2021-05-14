Ian Wright urges Arsenal to avoid signing Dani Ceballos

Ian Wright has told Arsenal to avoid signing Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal and focus on giving younger players an opportunity while speaking to Premier League Productions (via Express).

The Spaniard’s current loan deal will expire in the summer. It is the midfielder’s second season with the north Londoners, and it is unclear if he will be brought back for 2021/22.





However, Wright is adamant that Arsenal should look elsewhere this summer.

“I don’t think we should be signing Ceballos – I just don’t think he’s what we need now,” he said.

“I think that we’ve got young players coming through who should get an opportunity in front of Ceballos.

“If he’s going to do anything to stay at Arsenal, it would’ve been seen already by now.”

The former forward also spoke about who should be given an opportunity, as he explained:

“You say ‘who’s vulnerable’ – you look at [Lucas] Torreira and [Matteo] Guendouzi, Joe Willock is doing very well at Newcastle, [William] Saliba’s doing well as well.

“I’d like to see Joe Willock get an opportunity, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

SL View

Willock has been a revelation at Newcastle United, since joining the Magpies on loan. With his goals and consistently impressive performances, the Englishman has made a case to be included in Mikel Arteta’s plans for next season.

Signing Ceballos on a permanent deal could cost a sizeable fee, and having the youngster as a replacement would be a better deal financially. Also, the Spaniard’s performances this season have not always been up to the mark.

There have been games where an error by the midfielder has cost the north Londoners points. Thomas Partey’s presence could also limit the number of games the 24-year-old will play.

The Gunners do need to strengthen their squad, and central midfield is one area that requires reinforcements. They could look internally with Willock or examine some of the other options available.

Ceballos is a good player but perhaps has not done enough to warrant a permanent move to Arsenal. The transfer window opens soon, and we are likely to know the club’s decision before then.

