Harry Kane posts message on Instagram after Tottenham win vs Aston Villa

Harry Kane scored again for Tottenham Hotspur this weekend to keep them in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish.

After disappointing back-to-back results, Spurs returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday evening.





Carlos Vinicius scored the opening goal in his second Premier League start of the season, and Kane’s second-half spot-kick ensured Tottenham jump to sixth in the standings, three points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Kane took to social networking site Instagram to share his reaction after the game. Fellow Spurs teammates – Joe Hart and Erik Lamela – both responded to his post.

SL View

Kane has been simply outstanding this season for Spurs.

The 27-year-old has scored 17 goals in the Premier League and also registered 13 assists.

There has been speculation that Kane might leave the club in the summer if Tottenham fail to secure a Champions League spot.

The England skipper previously stated his desire to win trophies, and he could push for a move if he feels the club hasn’t made progress under Jose Mourinho.

However, Kane has a contract at the club until 2024, and Daniel Levy could ask for a fee in the region of £200 million for the striker if he decides to leave.