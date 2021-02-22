Graham Roberts reacts to Tottenham defeat vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 against London rivals West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League – their fifth defeat in their last six matches.

Goals early in each half from Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard gave the Hammers a 2-0 lead. Lucas Moura pulled one back with a header with Gareth Bale being the provider.





Spurs showed urgency and a positive approach in the second half when Bale came on for Erik Lamela. In the first half, they were lacklustre and were very slow with their movement.

Former Spurs player, Graham Roberts, took to Twitter to express his reaction on the London derby. He claims that Spurs must be the ‘slowest playing team’ in the league.

Can someone tell the players it’s not a training match back for need to play the ball faster I think we still in bed — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 21, 2021

I have to admit we must be the slowest playing team in the league as anybody the coaches etc told the players it’s a London bloody derby get out there and show some some boll…s — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 21, 2021

SL View

Spurs are now badly struggling in the league, and Jose Mourinho has admitted that it will be difficult for them to get into the top four.

Mourinho will be furious with some of the errors made by the players during the game.

For instance, Eric Dier failed to clear Jarrod Bowen’s in-swinging delivery, and Hugo Lloris made a fumble that allowed Michail Antonio to score the opening goal.

What is dier and Lloris doing the goalie should come through the lot and claim it — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 21, 2021

Lingard’s goal left the visitors with a huge task but even before that Tottenham players looked completely bereft of ideas and lacked confidence going forward.

The introduction of Bale paid dividends but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Spurs are now nine points behind the fourth-placed Hammers, although Mourinho’s side do have a game in hand on their London rivals.