Gary Neville comments on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane potentially breaking EPL goal record

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer proudly holds the record for most goals (260) scored in the Premier League, and nobody has come close to breaking it 15 years after he hung up his boots.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy are the three current EPL footballers in the top-20 list for most top-flight goals, and the trio are way off Shearer’s record.

Aguero has 181 goals, Kane has 162 while Vardy has 115.

Only the Spurs star is in his twenties out of the trio, and many have tipped him to become the Premier League’s highest goalscorer of all time should he remain in England for the rest of his career.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has been asked about Kane’s chances of breaking Shearer’s record, and he replied during a Q&A on Twitter:

Injury free yes https://t.co/XVp3rZOrwt — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2021

Kane has been linked with a Tottenham exit this summer should they finish 2020-21 without a trophy and fail to qualify for Europe next season.

While the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly want him, the Spurs star is not short of suitors in England, with both Manchester clubs linked.

The striker will most likely remain in the English top-flight should he leave Tottenham, and Shearer’s record is definitely within reach should he continue playing in the country for years to come without major injury struggles.

Kane will also be keen to add silverware to his CV despite his Golden Boots, and a Spurs exit could be the best bet for him.

