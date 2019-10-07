Garth Crooks raves about Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

Aston Villa moved out of the relegation zone after beating Norwich City comfortably in their Premier League clash at Carrow Road on Saturday.
Wesley, Villa’s record signing, scored twice (and missed a penalty as well) as Dean Smith’s side registered a 5-1 win against the Canaries. As a result, they have leapfrogged their opponents in the Premier League table.
Jack Grealish scored the third goal of the match with a brilliant finish to kill all hopes of a potential revival from the home side.
The Aston Villa skipper is a key player for the club, and BBC pundit Garth Crooks has praised him heavily for his contribution to the side.
Crooks has claimed that he has not seen an Aston Villa captain who has had ‘such an appetite’ for the game since Dennis Mortimer, who captained Villa to their 1982 European Cup triumph.
In May 1982, Villa became the European champions, with ex-captain Mortimer lifting the prestigious trophy.
“It has not been an easy journey for Jack Grealish over the years but he seems to have found his destination,” Crooks told BBC Sport. “To captain Aston Villa in the Premier League is no mean feat. Villa are a big club.
“Grealish was outstanding away at Crystal Palace and he led his team to victory against a Norwich team that was demolished by a rampant Villa.
“I have not seen a Villa captain with such an appetite for the game since Dennis Mortimer, who played for the club between 1975-85 and skippered them to the 1982 European Cup.”
Villa have had great players over the years who have graced the Villa Park pitch, but it has been a long time since the fans have fallen helplessly in love with a player as they have done with Grealish.