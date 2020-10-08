Gabriel Agbonlahor tips six Aston Villa players to make England’s Euros squad

England and Wales face off this night in a friendly match, and Aston Villa duo Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings could both feature.

The two have been key to Dean Smith’s side’s impressive start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, and they will hope to make Gareth Southgate’s European Championships squad next summer.





Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor believes four other Villa players could join Mings and Grealish on that Three Lions squad list, though, tipping Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Ross Barkley to also be on the plane to the Euros.

He took to Twitter to make his prediction:

Matty cash Watkins grealish konsa mings Barkley will all be in the euros squad remember who said it first …⚽️ — Gabriel Agbonlahor (@officialga11) October 8, 2020

While Mings has played a key role in making Villa tick at the back, nothing can be taken away from Konsa.

The 22-year-old has also been instrumental to the side’s two clean sheets in three games this term, playing his part in limiting the influence of Liverpool’s attack during Sunday’s 7-2 victory.

Cash has hit the ground running since his arrival from Nottingham Forest during the summer, but he will have to be consistent with his contributions at both ends of the pitch all-season to have a chance of landing a spot in Southgate’s squad given the plethora of quality options available at right-back.

Watkins is the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Liverpool since 2010, and the 24-year-old definitely caught the attention of the Three Lions after that display.

Barkley left Chelsea temporarily for game time, and should he prove himself all over again this term, it will be hard for him to be excluded from the country’s Euros 2021 final squad.