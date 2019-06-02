Forest should sign Adomah

Aston Villa confirmed on Saturday afternoon that Albert Adomah would be leaving at the end of his contract in June. The 31-year-old was a regular for the Midlands outfit last season, but Villa were unwilling to extend his deal after sealing promotion to the Premier League. Adomah made a total of 125 appearances in all competitions since joining from Middlesbrough in 2016.
The £25k-per-week winger will now be available on a free transfer and Nottingham Forest should consider a move for him, having been linked in 2018. The Reds are short on natural wingers in the squad and would benefit having a pacey and direct player like Adomah. The Ghanaian international can beat his opponent, get balls into the box and also has a good eye for goal.
Martin O’Neill has Ben Osborn, Matty Cash and Joe Lolley in the Forest squad, but Osborn and Cash contributed just five goals between them in 2019 – four less than Lolley managed since the turn of the year. Adomah would bring more creativity and industry to the City Ground, having made 19 successful dribbles (39%) while averaging a tackle (56) or interception (21) every 26 minutes in the Championship last season. He contributed seven goals.
Time will tell if Forest make a move, however.
Stats from Transfermarkt.