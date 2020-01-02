Everton fans slam Gylfi Sigurdsson after his unimpressive performance against Manchester City

Everton suffered their 10th Premier League defeat of the campaign at the hands of Manchester City last night, with a brace from Gabriel Jesus condemning Carlo Ancelotti to his first loss in charge of the Toffees.
Richarlison halved the deficit in the 71st minute, but it wasn’t enough for Everton in the end despite a solid defensive performance.
Ancelotti’s men went into the clash on the back of back-to-back league wins, and were full of belief after a goalless 45 minutes.
However, City’s quality proved crucial in the end.
Nevertheless, Everton will fancy their chances against any team in the top-flight going forward as they continue to improve under their new manager.
The likes of Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate and Richarlison impressed, but Gylfi Sigurdsson had a game to forget as he struggled to make any impact.
The Iceland international was caught out of position on a number of occasions, doing nothing to prevent City from doubling their lead, and he was withdrawn after 67 minutes.
Everton fans weren’t impressed with Sigurdsson’s performance, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:
Another game, another ghosting session from Gylfi Sigurdsson.
— Lewis (@lewissefc) January 1, 2020
Gylfi Sigurdsson offers nothing drops a 7/10 against relegation team then when it comes to a semi decent team he gets exposed absolute donkey, Horrible Buisness
— 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐲🇮🇹 (follow limit) (@EFCTxmmy) January 1, 2020
How is Leighton Baines getting dropped when he’s playing well but Gylfi Sigurdsson still plays?
Put Baines in midfield and he’d do a better job even at 35 years of age.
— Joe Williams (@Joewillo180) January 1, 2020
I never want to see gylfi sigurdsson wear a blue shirt ever again
— Morgan (@mxrganhulme7) January 1, 2020
Gylfi sigurdsson is a absolute disgrace nothing in him anymore doesn’t look interested won’t make runs and waves his hands round giving orders need to get rid of alot of shit this window…
— Luke Blanchard (@lukeblanchard17) January 1, 2020
Need a major clearout of the players from the Koeman/Walsh era
Gylfi Sigurdsson , Bolasie , Keane , Tosun
— RyanEFC (@RyanEFC3) January 2, 2020
Gylfi Sigurdsson. Spineless, gutless, passionless fraud of a player. Forever with a woe is me look on his face and not the kind of player that we or anyone else needs. Still living off his Swansea days.
— Cos Ancelotti is better than Mikel Arteta ♫ (@BlueDanEFC) January 1, 2020
45 million Gylfi Sigurdsson sell him to some China club , just go away
— RyanEFC (@RyanEFC3) January 1, 2020
little reminder that we payed £50 MILLION fir gylfi sigurdsson. let that sink in. terrible footballer
— George (@georgemcc1878) January 1, 2020
Donate Gylfi Sigurdsson away from Everton football club ASAP.
— Andrew McDonald (@PeanutEFC6) January 1, 2020
Tom Davies is taking an awful lot of criticism on here after today's game, probably most of it justified. However, Gylfi Sigurdsson was anonymous yet again, making Davies' job much harder.
— Watched Toffee (@WatchedToffee) January 1, 2020
The 30-year-old has just a goal and an assist in 20 league appearances for Everton thus far this term, and he needs to quickly step up or he risks getting dropped by Ancelotti.