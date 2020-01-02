Blog Teams Everton Everton fans slam Gylfi Sigurdsson after his unimpressive performance against Manchester City

2 January, 2020 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Manchester City, Site News

Everton suffered their 10th Premier League defeat of the campaign at the hands of Manchester City last night, with a brace from Gabriel Jesus condemning Carlo Ancelotti to his first loss in charge of the Toffees.

Richarlison halved the deficit in the 71st minute, but it wasn’t enough for Everton in the end despite a solid defensive performance.

Ancelotti’s men went into the clash on the back of back-to-back league wins, and were full of belief after a goalless 45 minutes.

However, City’s quality proved crucial in the end.

Nevertheless, Everton will fancy their chances against any team in the top-flight going forward as they continue to improve under their new manager.

The likes of Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate and Richarlison impressed, but Gylfi Sigurdsson had a game to forget as he struggled to make any impact.

The Iceland international was caught out of position on a number of occasions, doing nothing to prevent City from doubling their lead, and he was withdrawn after 67 minutes.

Everton fans weren’t impressed with Sigurdsson’s performance, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

The 30-year-old has just a goal and an assist in 20 league appearances for Everton thus far this term, and he needs to quickly step up or he risks getting dropped by Ancelotti.

