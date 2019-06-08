Everton fans react to report that club want Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose in a swap deal for Lucas Digne

According to Mirror Football, Everton are demanding England international left-back Danny Rose and cash from Tottenham Hotspur in exchange for Frenchman Lucas Digne.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning a major squad shakeup this summer, and Rose is reportedly being offered for a sale.
Having been keen on Digne when Barcelona offered the 25-year-old up for sale last summer, the Argentine wants to return for his signature now that Tottenham have money to spend in the transfer market after two windows of zero activity.
The France international has three years left on his contract at Goodison Park, and after scoring four goals and registering four assists in his first season in the English top-flight, manager Marco Silva isn’t keen on letting one of his best players leave.
Everton’s request for Rose and cash before letting Digne move to Spurs would surely have put off the North London outfit.
The 28-year-old ended the season with three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, and the Blues fans don’t seem pleased with the idea of losing the former Barcelona defender in exchange for Rose.
Here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:
