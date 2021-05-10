Douglas Luiz shares social media post after mistake against Manchester United

Aston Villa were beaten 3-1 at home against Manchester United yesterday and midfielder Douglas Luiz was heavily criticised for his performance.

The Brazilian midfielder has done reasonably well for Villa this season but was mediocre against the Red Devils.





His unnecessary challenge on Paul Pogba at the start of the second half allowed United a route back into the game.

United were awarded a penalty which Bruno Fernandes converted, and they went on to comfortably win the game.

The Villa midfielder has now shared a social media post explaining the circumstances surrounding the challenge.

He wrote on his Instagram page (via Birmingham Mail): “I’m enjoying my day, let me enjoy it in peace!

“I am a passionate player for the club, and I never wanted to commit a penalty like this and end up hurting the team and the result.

“Now, who doesn’t understand me, **** you. I’m happy to be 23 years old. With many errors, I’m learning!!

“Thank you all for the messages you are sending me – as soon as I have time, I will answer them all. I love you all. FAMILY.”

Meanwhile, manager Dean Smith claimed that it was a soft penalty. However, Luiz should not have planted a foot on Pogba and handed the Frenchman an excuse to go down in the box.

The Brazilian will undoubtedly be keen to bounce back from this experience strongly and help Villa win their remaining games.

