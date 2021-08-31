Crystal Palace couldn’t agree personal terms with Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace are close to completing the signing of Odsonne Edouard from Celtic on deadline day, and the announcement is only a matter of time.

We covered a report yesterday that the Eagles initially wanted to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal, but they couldn’t agree a deal for the 22-year-old striker.

Crystal Palace were ready to offer around £10 million, while Arsenal demanded £20m.

They were poles apart in their valuation of the player. The Gunners dropped their asking price to £15m, but Palace still felt that was way too much.

However, Palace had agreed a deal for Nketiah but couldn’t match his personal terms, according to journalist Mark Mann-Bryans.

In the end, they went for Edouard and wrapped up his signing quickly.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could still leave Arsenal today. Club waiting for a compelling offer and have no intention of keeping him against his will if such a bid is received. With Eddie Nkeitah, understand deal was agreed with Palace but personal terms were not. So he stays atm. — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) August 31, 2021

Nketiah will now stay at Arsenal and fight for his place.

He has a contract at the north London club until 2022, and there is no indication from him that he wants to extend his stay.

Arsenal had a good opportunity to sell him this summer and get a decent transfer fee, but they may now lose him for free next year.

Edouard has been outstanding for Celtic for the past few years, and Palace are getting him for around £14m, which is a fantastic piece of business.

