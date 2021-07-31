Cristian Romero is pushing to join Tottenham but talks ‘end badly’ – report

Cristian Romero is pushing to join Tottenham this summer according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

Unfortunately talks have allegedly ended badly between Spurs and Atalanta, however.

The 23-year-old Copa America winner is currently halfway through a two-year loan deal with Atalanta.

He is technically still a Juventus player but Atalanta have an option to buy him in the summer of 2022, so they have exercised their right to do just that.

The Serie A outfit allegedly want €50 million plus (£45 million) for Romero according to Di Marzio.

Romero to Tottenham stalling?

Di Marzio claims that talks ended badly between the English and Italian clubs yesterday.

That’s in spite of the fact that the Argentina international is pushing for a move to join Spurs.

Romero would be an exceptional addition for Tottenham, so the north London outfit just need to do whatever it takes to get the deal done.

In 31 Serie A outings during a loan spell with Atalanta last season, Romero averaged two tackles, 3.1 interceptions and 2.2 clearances per game.

He also won an average of 3.6 aerial duels per match during those appearances.

The South American is also very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

He made 42.2 passes per game on average and recorded a very impressive completion rate of 86.2%.

£45 million would actually be great value for Tottenham considering Romero’s undoubted quality.

Di Marzio’s update will be a real concern for the Spurs fans, however.

