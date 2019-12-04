Blog Teams Celtic Chris Sutton says Celtic skipper Scott Brown has been pretty influential this season

4 December, 2019

Celtic left it late to secure all three points against Hamilton Academical on Wednesday night, with Scott Brown’s 92nd-minute winner sending the Hoops two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Ryan Christie’s 16th-minute strike had given Celtic the lead, but the visitors equalized right on the 90th minute via Marios Ogkmpoe.

However, there was still time for Neil Lennon’s men to grab a winner and secure their 11th consecutive victory, and it was their captain who rose to the occasion.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton was impressed with Brown’s effort and contribution, reacting thus on Twitter after the victory:

Rangers squandered a two-goal lead at Aberdeen to drop points, and Celtic will head into Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final brimming with confidence having nudged ahead of Steven Gerrard’s men.

