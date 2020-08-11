Chris Sutton and Tom English react after Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli broke quarantine rules

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli broke strict quarantine rules by secretly traveling to Spain before Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The Parkhead outfit weren’t aware that the Belgian had been out of the country until after the clash and have since launched an investigation.





The 25-year-old didn’t self-isolate upon returning from the high-risk country, coming off the bench to feature in the 1-1 draw.

While Bolingoli has since tested negative for Covid-19 and apologized, his action has left Celtic boss Neil Lennon raging, and he is likely to face the music.

Eight Aberdeen players breached the lockdown rules and visited a bar last week, with two testing positive for the coronavirus.

Their clash at the weekend was postponed with all the players now in self-isolation, and the action from the Celtic defender could force the Scottish government to halt the newly-resumed Premiership season.

Hoops legend Chris Sutton has been left fuming with Bolingoli, and here is how he has reacted on Twitter after hearing that he breached quarantine protocols:

There should be no way back for Bolingoli at Celtic now. If he knowingly went to Spain before the Kilmarnock game and broke quarantine rules he showed he really doesn’t give a sh## about his teammates, the manager and the support… Celtic should get rid immediately — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 10, 2020

BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English has also reacted:

Scotland insists passengers returning from Spain due to a spike in infection rates in the country must go into a two-week quarantine, and the Celtic man hasn’t done himself and the league any good.

Bolingoli featured in 25 games across all competitions for the Hoops last season after arriving from Rapid Wien in the summer, but he didn’t impress and was linked with an immediate exit in some quarters.