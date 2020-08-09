Chris Sutton and John Hartson react to Celtic draw

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw away from home to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership earlier today.

Ryan Christie had given the visitors a well-deserved lead with a stunning strike on the 11th minute but the home side came back into the game soon after.





Kilmarnock were awarded a penalty halfway through the first-half and Chris Burke converted from the spot.

Neil Lennon will be disappointed with his team’s performance today and he will demand a reaction from his players in the next game.

Celtic were too safe with their approach today and they were lacking the intensity and adventure. Furthermore, the defenders were quite mediocre and they were rightfully punished by Kilmarnock.

It will be interesting to see how Celtic bounce back from this in their next game.

It is obviously early days and these draws are unlikely to hurt Celtic’s title chances. But the players will know that they cannot afford to drop points like this.

Meanwhile, Rangers won their game against St Mirren 3-0 and they are level on points with Hibernian at the top of the table.

Former Celtic stars Chris Sutton and John Hartson shared their views on the game on Twitter earlier and here is what they had to say.

Flat from Celtic. Well played Kilmarnock. That’s the league over already then… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 9, 2020