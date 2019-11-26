Blog Teams Aston Villa Chris Sutton and Gary Lineker react to Conor Hourihane’s opener for Aston Villa against Newcastle United

Aston Villa blew Newcastle United away last night at Villa Park, scoring two first-half goals to secure their fourth Premier League victory of the campaign.

Conor Hourihane opened the scoring from a free-kick after him and Jack Grealish combined to pull off a fine routine, and Anwar El Ghazi capitalized on some dreadful Newcastle defending to double the hosts’ lead four minutes later.

Hourihane’s goal caught the eyes of many football fans given how tight the angle from which he scored was, and he took the viewers through the routine post-game alongside Grealish.

Former Villa striker Chris Sutton and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker were both impressed with the deft strike, and here is how the duo reacted to it on Twitter:

Villa will need more of those brilliant free-kick routines going forward, and it could prove to be a huge source of goals for a side that have shipped more goals (20) than they have managed to score (19).

