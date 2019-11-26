Chris Sutton and Gary Lineker react to Conor Hourihane’s opener for Aston Villa against Newcastle United

Aston Villa blew Newcastle United away last night at Villa Park, scoring two first-half goals to secure their fourth Premier League victory of the campaign.
Conor Hourihane opened the scoring from a free-kick after him and Jack Grealish combined to pull off a fine routine, and Anwar El Ghazi capitalized on some dreadful Newcastle defending to double the hosts’ lead four minutes later.
Hourihane’s goal caught the eyes of many football fans given how tight the angle from which he scored was, and he took the viewers through the routine post-game alongside Grealish.
The Aston Villa duo discuss the inventive free-kick routine that got them on their way to a 2-0 win against Newcastle! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/EnFi7bYYdi
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2019
Former Villa striker Chris Sutton and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker were both impressed with the deft strike, and here is how the duo reacted to it on Twitter:
“This is superbly worked!” – @chris_sutton73
Hourihane opens the scoring at Villa Park with a well worked free-kick!
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) November 25, 2019
Hourihane gives @AVFCOfficial the lead with a free kick that was as accurate as it was clever.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2019
Villa will need more of those brilliant free-kick routines going forward, and it could prove to be a huge source of goals for a side that have shipped more goals (20) than they have managed to score (19).