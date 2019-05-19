Chelsea’s stance on Tammy Abraham spells bad news for Everton

Tammy Abraham has enjoyed a fabulous 2018-19 season during his loan spell at Aston Villa from Chelsea.
He has scored 26 goals this season in 39 Championship appearances for the Villans and has been key in Dean Smith’s side progressing to the Championship playoff final.
His impressive form didn’t go unnoticed with Premier League clubs Wolves and Everton reportedly keen to secure his signature.
Likewise, Villa haven’t given up on their hopes of signing the 21-year-old as well. They are expected to make a move for the youngster to sign him permanently should they make it to the Premier League next season.
However, according to reports from The Sun, Chelsea will keep Abraham in the team next season if the FIFA transfer ban remains.
The Blues will require the services of the in-form Abraham next season if they are unable to freeze their transfer ban.
Abraham would have been a fantastic signing for Everton but it seems the Toffees now have only a slim chance of signing him.