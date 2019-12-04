Charlie Nicholas says he cannot trust Aston Villa defensively against Chelsea

Aston Villa visit Stamford Bridge tonight to clash with Chelsea, and Dean Smith’s men will fancy their chances of leaving with a result.
The Villans held Manchester United to a draw at the weekend, while Chelsea suffered a second consecutive league defeat.
The Blues first-choice striker Tammy Abraham could miss tonight’s reunion with Villa due to injury, and his absence will be a huge boost for the visitors.
Nevertheless, Frank Lampard’s side remain favourites, and Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas reckons Villa’s defence could let them down.
“Aston Villa impressed at Old Trafford, and that is exactly where you want Jack Grealish to be playing. I want him just off the left and attacking the defence,” Nicholas said.
“To be honest, I think Villa are better than what the table suggests, but I cannot trust them defensively, and for that reason I think Chelsea will edge this one.
Villa have shipped 22 goals so far – two more than Chelsea – and both sides will most likely struggle to keep a clean sheet tonight.
With 28 goals to their name – seven more than the Midland outfit – the Blues boast of a quality attack, and that could make all the difference.
Losses against Manchester City and West Ham have dealt a huge blow on their campaign, and they will be eager to get back to winning ways against Villa.