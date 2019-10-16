Celtic must look to sign Wanyama in January

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has been linked with a move to Celtic for a while now.
Wanyama is unwanted at Spurs and he is no longer a key first-team player for Mauricio Pochettino. The defensive midfielder was expected to depart in the summer but his move fell through.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic bring him back to the club this season.
A January move would be ideal for all parties. Wanyama needs to play regularly and Spurs would like to get his wages off their books.
Furthermore, Celtic could use a powerhouse like him at the heart of their midfield.
Wanyama is a top-class player on his day and he would be a star in the Scottish Premier League. He would make a huge difference for Celtic.
It would be the kind of signing that transforms a side. He will improve Lennon’s side defensively and will allow the attacking players to play with more freedom.
Also, he will take the burden off experienced players like Scott Brown.
Rangers are pushing hard for the title this year and someone like Wanyama could help Celtic pull clear of their challengers and retain their domestic crown.
It could be a season-defining signing for them.
Celtic should do everything in their power to bring him back to the club when the transfer window reopens in January.