Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits it is feeling like a proper title contest with Rangers

Celtic moved three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 4-0 win against Livingston on Saturday, and Rangers will look to respond with a victory when they visit Hamilton Academicals later today.
It has been a tough title battle between the Old Firm rivals thus far, with only goal difference separating both sides heading into matchday 13.
Rangers have to secure their own 11th win of the league campaign in the next few hours if they are to keep up the pressure on Celtic, and Hoops boss Neil Lennon has admitted that it is feeling like a proper title contest with the Light Blues after both sides’ impressive start to the season.
“At the minute, no question, yes. Psychologically that’s a good win for us,” Lennon replied when asked if he felt it was a proper title contest with Rangers.
“I think you’ve got to relish the pressure – you either relish it or fear it. So relish it. It’s great. Maybe it is something new for some of the players but I feel they are taking on the challenge well and I think the fans are enjoying it as well.
“There will be anxious moments as we go along, dips and troughs – but we are in a strong position currently and playing brilliantly. I don’t think about goal difference at the moment it is way too early.”
Celtic have lost once and drawn once in 13 league games, while Rangers have also lost one and drawn one ahead of their 13th clash, and Steven Gerrard’s men will fancy their chances of stopping their rivals’ domestic dominance.
The Bhoys have won the last eight titles and are looking to reach the unprecedented ten-in-a-row mark by winning the next two.
That remains the Gers’ greatest fear, and they have been tasked with preventing it after Celtic stopped them from doing exactly so in 1998 after they had secured nine consecutive titles.
A win today will keep them firmly on track.