Celtic fans want Tom Rogic to start on Sunday

Celtic take on Rangers in the Old Firm Derby on Sunday.
Midfielder Olivier Ntcham is still recovering from his injury and it will be interesting to see who plays in his place against Steven Gerrard’s side.
Rangers are trailing in the title race and they know that Celtic are likely to win the title regardless of Sunday’s result. They will be looking to spoil the party with a win.
It will be interesting to see how Celtic shape up for this one.
Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to discuss whether Rogic or Christie should start for them on Sunday.
Christie has done well this season and one would expect him to be an automatic starter if Ntcham is absent. However, some of the fans reckon that Christie goes missing in the big games and Rogic should start instead. The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals so far this season.
The 27-year-old Australian has lost his regular starting berth in the side but is a top player when on form. He was a key player for Celtic when Brendan Rodgers was in charge.
If he manages to regain that sharpness, he could be very useful for Lennon and Celtic.
It will be interesting to see how Rogic performs in the derby if he gets the nod ahead of Christie. Neither of the two players have started all of Celtic’s last four games. Rogic has started in place of Christie in two of them and vice-versa.
Rogic
— Cole (@coledrummond67) March 10, 2020
Rogic but Ntcham if he was fit. Preferably Fraz, Elhammed (Bitton if not fit) Jullien Ajer, Frimpong Rogic Brown Cal Mac Taylor, Griff Eddy. Forrest has been poor I’d give frimpong the nod
— »Hutch« (@Hutchy06) March 10, 2020
@DeaglanMcGuigan Rogic
— Calmac (@danny_smyth29) March 10, 2020
Rogic is a proven hunskelper. Only thing I remember Christie doing vs them is diving.
— Soupy Norman (@TheSoupyNorman) March 10, 2020
Rogic.
Christie offers energy but Rogic adds a finesse and a final ball we lack at times from the middle of the park.
— Gavin JR Kelly (@Gav_HQ) March 10, 2020
Rogic. Christie has a habit of going missing in old firm games.
— liam (@_liam88_) March 10, 2020
Not for me. Has never turned up against Rangers. Rogic for me
— Steven Clark (@hotbaws1) March 10, 2020