Celtic fans react to Callum McGregor display vs Hamilton

Celtic began their Scottish Premier League title defence with a stunning 5-1 win over Hamilton at home today.

Star striker Odsonne Edouard bagged a spectacular hattrick for the Hoops and the other two goals were scored by Klimala and Frimpong.





Scott Martin scored for the away side in the first half to give Hamilton some hope but in the end, it turned out to be nothing more than a consolation.

Neil Lennon will be delighted with his team’s performance today and the fans will be impressed with the start their side have made to the season. Celtic are looking to win their tenth title in a row this season and they needed a morale-boosting start like this one.

It will be interesting to see if they can build on this now and improve as the season progresses.

Although Edouard’s hattrick will dominate the headlines, Callum McGregor ran the show for Celtic. The 27-year-old was excellent at the middle of the park and he showed once again that he is the player that keeps the side ticking.

Some of the Celtic fans seem thoroughly impressed with his display today and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

Buzzing to see more of this team this season, scored 5 could have been 8/9. Edouard is godlike, Frimpong outstanding, McGregor bossed it Klimala with a deadly finish. Welcome back Celtic, we’ve missed you 💚 — Wolfe Of Parkhead 🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ParkheadWolfe) August 2, 2020

That was brilliant @CelticFC , some tantalizing football and sublime finishing. McGregor ran the show and so many other great performances. Delighted for Patryk Klimala. A marker has been laid down and we are on the road for #10iar HH — Celtic Gossip (@CelticGossip) August 2, 2020

A cracking opener for Celtic. The perfect way to start, a market has been layed down. The football in stages was nothing short of tantalising. McGregor was top class, as was Jullien and Taylor. Eddy looked very interested and was phenomenal. Great start. 1/38 — Stefan (@MrStefanCarlin) August 2, 2020

Mcgregor doesnt get the credit he deserves sometimes because he just strolls games with absolute ease, he is an amazing player and we should cherish him — We’re Glasgow Celtic🍀 (@WereGlasgowCelt) August 2, 2020

Thought Callum McGregor had a great game today. 👍 — Martin Brennan_Sligo (@00Bollox_Celtic) August 2, 2020