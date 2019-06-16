Celtic could solve defensive problem by signing Byram

Celtic have a problem at right-back which could lead them to bring in at least one new recruit this summer. Mikael Lustig could be leaving in the coming weeks and may be followed out the door by Cristian Gamboa, Jeremy Toljan has returned to Borussia Dortmund after last season’s loan spell and Anthony Ralston is low down the pecking order.
Neil Lennon might need to sign two right-backs and Sam Byram should be one of them. The £30k-per-week West Ham man could be on the move this summer after finding himself on the periphery under Manuel Pellegrini. Byram was loaned out to Nottingham Forest last season and finds himself behind Pablo Zabaleta and Ryan Fredericks after returning to the London Stadium.
The 25-year-old’s last appearance for West Ham came against Swansea City on March 3, 2018 and he may not make another as his future is uncertain. Byram’s contract expires in 2020, so West Ham might consider cashing in early rather than risk losing him for nothing next year. This could be music to the ears of Celtic, as the Englishman would be a great addition to the squad.
Whether the Hoops will make a move for Byram remains to be seen, but Lennon should at least try as his right-backs are dropping like flies.
