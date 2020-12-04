Benfica Join Premier League Quintet in Hunting Rangers Star

Benfica have become the latest club to begin tracking Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Kamara joined Rangers in January 2019 after a short spell at Dundee. He has since become an influential figure in Steven Gerrard’s side, helping them to the top of the table and into the knockout rounds of the Europa League.





The form of the Finland international has attracted a lot of attention, especially from the Premier League, with Everton, Newcastle United, Southampton, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United all reportedly interested in the midfielder.

And now Portuguese side Benfica are also believed to be interested in securing his signature, according to TEAMtalk.

The Lisbon side were seemingly impressed by the Finnish midfielder when they came up against him in the group stage of this year’s Europa League.

Benfica and Rangers have already faced each other twice this season, drawing on both occasions. In the fixture at the Estadio da Luz, Kamara bagged a goal as the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

TEAMtalk states that the 25-year-old is happy at the Teddy Bears, and manager Steven Gerrard is eager to keep him at Ibrox. Kamara still has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal, so there is no urgency to sell him.

Meanwhile, several Premier League sides are also said to be interested in the midfielder.

A move to Goodison Park would seem rather bizarre, given that the Toffees already own the likes of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Andre Gomes. However, depth could be useful if they wish to chase a Champions League spot and domestic cups.

Crystal Palace could be in need of a new central midfielder, given the age of Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, and Cheikhou Kouyate. Meanwhile, strugglers Sheffield United will be desperate for some new recruits after beginning the season with just one point from their opening ten games.

Kamara has previously played in England, having had loan spells at Southend United and Colchester United while at Arsenal. However, he made just one appearance for the Gunners before departing in 2017.