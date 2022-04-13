Countries
liverpool starting line up vs benfica team news and injury update

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up vs Benfica: Team News and Injury Update

Updated

48 mins ago

on

Alisson

Liverpool takes on Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night and the Reds will be looking to secure their place in the next round of the competition with a win.

Jurgen Klopp’s men managed to pick up a 3-1 win away from home in the first leg of the tie and they will be fairly confident of grinding out another positive result here.

Liverpool are undoubtedly the favourites heading into today’s contest and they have won eight of their last nine matches in the Champions League.

Furthermore, the Reds are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and Benfica will have to pull off a special performance in order to get through to the semi-finals.

Overturning a two-goal deficit is extremely difficult, especially at Anfield.

Furthermore, Benfica have lost two of their last three matches across all competitions and they have conceded seven goals in their last two meetings against Liverpool.

The Portuguese outfit were comfortably outplayed in the first half against Liverpool last week but they managed to improve considerably in the second half. It’ll be interesting to see if Benfica can build on that performance and pull off a surprise result here.

Liverpool Team News and Injury Update

Liverpool have a fully fit squad to choose from but it will be interesting to see whether Jurgen Klopp decides to rest some of his key players, especially with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in danger of missing the first leg of the semi-finals if they are booked in this game.

Predicted Liverpool Starting Line-up vs Benfica

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

