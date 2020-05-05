Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey would like to move to Arsenal

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has welcomed the opportunity to join Arsenal when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign, The Telegraph reports.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a new holding midfielder ahead of next season and Partey is understood to be one of the top names in the summer wishlist.
According to The Telegraph, the Ghana international is aware of the Gunners interest and he has told his entourage that he would like to prove himself in the Premier League with the north London side.
Partey currently has a £45m release clause on his existing contract but the Gunners are not in a position to meet the valuation with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
A swap deal could be an option with Alexandre Lacazette said to be attracting interest from the Madrid giants but it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman would move in the opposite direction.
The former Lyon man has been with the Gunners for the past two-and-a-half seasons where he has contributed a good tally of 45 goals from 114 appearances across all competitions.
Lacazette found himself out of contention for a starting role in the Premier League before the coronavirus shutdown but that may not necessarily pave the way for his exit.
Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to Twitter to dismiss a transfer story linking him with Atletico. He replied: ‘Not beautiful at all !!’
Meanwhile, Partey will prove a quality signing for the Gunners, if he makes the move, and could form a permanent partnership with Granit Xhaka in the centre of the park.
This may, however, contribute to the departure of Lucas Torreira, who has been linked with a possible return to the Serie A with AC Milan.
