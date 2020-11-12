Atletico Madrid Eyeing Up Hakan Calhanoglu Swoop

Atletico Madrid are preparing to make a move for AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Calhanoglu joined Milan in 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen, and has since scored 27 goals in 140 appearances in all competitions. He is best known for his playmaking abilities and his exceptional record from free kicks.





However, according to reports in Italy (via football-italia), contract talks at the San Siro have stalled, with sources suggesting that the player wants at least €5m-a-year. The Turkey international is believed to currently be earning €2.5m-a-year at Milan.

And now Spanish newspaper AS (via MilanNews) are reporting that La Liga side Atletico Madrid are considering the option of signing the 26-year-old on a free transfer in the summer.

Diego Simeone’s side currently sit in third place – three points off the top spot with two games in hand.

They boast the best defensive record in the league, having conceded just two goals, while only table-toppers Real Sociedad have scored more than Los Rojiblancos. Nonetheless, their creative options are limited, so this could be a useful signing.

If Atletico were to make a move for Calhanoglu, they could face strong competition from clubs in the Premier League. Sportsmole suggests that Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in the Turkey international’s services.

A free transfer for Calhanoglu might not be possible in the summer transfer window, but Milan are possibly looking at selling the midfielder in January if they fail to come to an agreement over his contract.