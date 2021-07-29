Atalanta confident of selling Cristian Romero to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Argentine international Cristian Romero for weeks now.

The 23-year-old was the best defender in Serie A last season, and Tottenham could certainly use someone like him.

Romero has been outstanding for club and country over the past year and has a massive future ahead of him.

He is a prodigious talent who has the potential to develop into one of the best defenders in the world.

According to Corriere di Bergamo, the Premier League club have already offered around €45 million-plus bonuses for the Argentine international.

The report says Atalanta are confident of reaching an agreement with the Londoners regarding a summer transfer.

Spurs will be desperate to qualify for the Champions League next season and need to sort out their defensive vulnerabilities to get back into the top four.

Romero is a player with tremendous potential and has the ability to justify his massive asking price in the future.

Moving to the Premier League would be a major step up in the player’s career.

A transfer seems ideal for all parties, and it is fair to assume that a deal will be sorted soon.

