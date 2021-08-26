Aston Villa keen on signing £45m Weston McKennie

Aston Villa are now determined to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to Tuttosport.

Villa boss Dean Smith has already been a very busy man in the transfer market.

Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia and Ashley Young have all been brought to Villa Park and Jack Grealish left for Manchester City.

However, it seems as though Villa are far from done.

Smith seems to be keen to bolster his central midfield ranks at Villa Park.

Aston Villa determined to sign McKennie

The 22-year-old is on the Villans’ radar, according to Tuttosport. In fact, it is suggested that the Midlands outfit are now ‘determined’ to sign him.

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace also want to sign the United States international.

So Villa will certainly not have things all their own way.

What a signing McKennie could be for Villa if Smith manages to win the race for his signature.

The former Schalke man enjoyed a fine campaign with Juve last term, bagging five goals and two assists in 34 Serie A games.

During those outings, The United States international averaged one tackle and 0.8 interceptions per game.

The American made 22.2 passes on average and recorded a completion rate of 85.4%.

The Times claims that a total deal for McKennie could cost around £45 million (£5m loan fee plus £40m transfer fee next year).

That sounds like a lot of money but, given the Juve ace’s age and quality, it could end up being great value for Villa three or four years down the line.

