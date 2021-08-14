Aston Villa reportedly now leading Mikkel Damsgaard race

Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Sampdoria ace Mikkel Damsgaard, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The 21-year-old is allegedly available for as little as €30 million (£25.3m).

Villans boss Dean Smith has already spent big at Villa Park this summer.

Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Danny Ings and Ashley Young have been signed while Jack Grealish has joined Manchester City.

However, it seems as though Smith’s business is far from being done.

Aston Villa now leading Damsgaard race

The West Midlands outfit are in pole position for the young Dane’s signature, according to Calciomercato.

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are also in the running.

The Sampdoria starlet is a left-winger by trade. He can also operate in the central midfield and centre-forward positions.

Damsgaard is energetic, dynamic and plays with a real kind of enthusiasm that can be infectious to his teammates.

He really is a special young talent. The Dane would slot in perfectly at Villa Park.

Football Critic suggest that he has ‘uncanny ability’, and his playing style has been compared to Napoli and Belgium star Dries Mertens.

He would be a superb addition for Villa. And £25.3m for the Sampdoria ace would represent fantastic value for the Midlands club.

Read also: Aston Villa reportedly lead the race to sign young striker.