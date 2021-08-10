Aston Villa ready to offload Anwar El Ghazi and Wesley

Aston Villa are ready to offload two more senior players from their squad – Anwar El Ghazi and Wesley – this summer.

According to reports from Football Insider, Villa are planning to offload both El Gazi and Wesley before the end of the summer window.

This has been a huge transfer window from Villa who lost their talisman Jack Grealish to Manchester City this summer.

Villa have already bolstered their attack with the signings of Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings, and Dean Smith is now looking to offload two of his forward players, El Ghazi and Wesley, as his squad reshape continues.

The report claims that the duo has been told to find new clubs. A move abroad looks more likely at this stage.

El Ghazi, who is on £30k-per-week wages, joined the club from Lille on loan initially in 2018. The move was made permanent the following season as Villa clinched promotion to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old was brilliant last season for Villa as he managed 11 goals in all competitions. Dean Smith was full of praise for him and even hailed him as “one hell of a player” when he is on a song.

Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing the Dutch winger who is valued at around £15 million.

Wesley is attracting interest from clubs in Belgium, Turkey and Holland, but in his case, a loan move away from the club is more likely.

