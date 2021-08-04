Aston Villa prepared to cash in on Wesley Moraes

Aston Villa are now prepared to sanction the departure of Wesley Moraes.

The 24-year-old Brazilian striker has struggled to make his mark at the West Midlands club because of a devastating injury blow that kept him out of action for more than a year.

Wesley joined the Premier League club back in 2019 for a fee of around £22 million but he has made just 22 appearances for the Premier League club.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side were prepared to keep him as a backup option to Ollie Watkins for the upcoming season.

The West Midlands club were looking to send Keinan Davis out on loan but the striker has suffered an injury blow and he is unlikely to return to action until January.

Aston Villa will now be forced to keep Davis as an alternative to Watkins and Wesley will be on the chopping block.

The report adds that the Premier League club are prepared to listen to permanent and loan offers for the Brazilian.

It is highly unlikely that Villa will get to recoup the £22 million they paid for him a few years ago. The striker has barely played over the last two years and Villa will have to cut their losses on him.

As far as the player is concerned, he will probably be hoping to prove himself at the Premier League club. Whether he gets that opportunity, remains to be seen.

