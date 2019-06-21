Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa linked with a move for Tom Heaton

Aston Villa linked with a move for Tom Heaton

21 June, 2019 Aston Villa, Burnley, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Tom Heaton this summer.

As per The Mirror’s print edition (via HITC), the experienced shot-stopper is available and the newly promoted side are keen on him.

The 33-year-old has rejected the offer of a new deal at Burnley and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Aston Villa could certainly use an experienced keeper and Heaton would be a fantastic addition.

He is a reliable shot-stopper with plenty of Premier League experience. Although Jed Steer is a good young keeper, Villa could use Heaton’s experience right now.

It will be interesting to see if they make a move for the Burnley man in the coming weeks.

He is unlikely to cost a lot because of his contract situation. Heaton’s contract expires next summer.

Also, convincing him shouldn’t be too hard if Dean Smith can promise him regular first team football.

Heaton knows that he will have to play week in week out in order to get back into the England setup and Aston Villa can provide him with the platform.

This is a move that would benefit all parties and Aston Villa should look to get it over the line.

Tottenham meet with Bruno Fernandes' agent
Rangers set to sign Joe Aribo

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com