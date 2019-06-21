Aston Villa linked with a move for Tom Heaton

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Tom Heaton this summer.
As per The Mirror’s print edition (via HITC), the experienced shot-stopper is available and the newly promoted side are keen on him.
The 33-year-old has rejected the offer of a new deal at Burnley and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Aston Villa could certainly use an experienced keeper and Heaton would be a fantastic addition.
He is a reliable shot-stopper with plenty of Premier League experience. Although Jed Steer is a good young keeper, Villa could use Heaton’s experience right now.
It will be interesting to see if they make a move for the Burnley man in the coming weeks.
He is unlikely to cost a lot because of his contract situation. Heaton’s contract expires next summer.
Also, convincing him shouldn’t be too hard if Dean Smith can promise him regular first team football.
Heaton knows that he will have to play week in week out in order to get back into the England setup and Aston Villa can provide him with the platform.
This is a move that would benefit all parties and Aston Villa should look to get it over the line.
33 is not all that old for a GK.
— Ollie Williams (@OllieUTV) June 19, 2019
This is good news for us. I would bring him in soon as possible.
— Captain Grealish. (@10Grealish) June 19, 2019
Him or Butland has to be done!! We all love steer for what he’s done but these are international level keepers. Get 1 in ASAP!!
— Darren Connor (@darrenconnor01) June 19, 2019
Love comments he’s to old, easily get 5 years out of him
— chris terry (@villatwiggy1991) June 19, 2019
Great keeper
— Shawfarmstud (@SFSshawfarmstud) June 19, 2019
I like Heaton.
— Punjabi Villa’n (@Bhangra_Machine) June 19, 2019