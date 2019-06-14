Aston Villa keen on Jay Rodriguez

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez.
According to Mirror, the newly promoted side are looking to bring in the 29-year-old forward this summer.
Dean Smith could use some attacking depth in his side and Rodriguez should prove to be a decent addition.
He has the experience of playing in the Premier League and he could be the ideal back up to Moraes.
The WBA forward scored 22 goals last season and Smith should do everything in his power to snap him up.
Apparently, the player can leave West Brom for £5million this summer.
With Tammy Abraham gone, Villa will need two reliable strikers at their disposal next season and currently, they have just one in Wesley Moraes.
Rodriguez is versatile enough to play in the wide forward roles as well and he would be a solid utility signing.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa make their move for the striker in the coming weeks.
WBA might not want to sell a key player but the lure of the Premier League is hard to turn down and Rodriguez might push for a move himself.
Here is how some of the Villa fans have reacted to the reports.
happily have him as second choice striker idfc about the hand of rod he even admitted it was wrong himself
— luke (@avfcluke_) June 12, 2019
Definitely not a bad option for backup, £5 mil is a steal as well. I’d personally prefer kemar roofe as backup though
— casey (@caseybeck___) June 12, 2019
I would do it give them Hogan
— allez allez (@mrastonjoe) June 12, 2019
5m is a steal let’s be honest, depending on wages
— Toby Hunt (@LemmingsFtw) June 12, 2019
Bargain and they robbed Johnstone
— AVFC 🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁 (@kingvillain88) June 12, 2019