Aston Villa keen on Brentford striker Neal Maupay

Aston Villa are apparently interested in signing the Brentford striker Neal Maupay.
As per Daily Mail, Sheffield United and Burnley are keen on the player as well.
The 22-year-old scored 28 goals for Brentford last season and he would be a tremendous addition to Dean Smith’s side.
Aston Villa have already signed Wesley as their striker but there is no doubt that they need another reliable forward.
Smith will need more depth and quality to cope with the Premier League challenge.
Maupay is still very young and he will only get better with experience. He could prove to be a solid long term addition for Aston Villa.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Brentford now.
They have been quite active in the market so far and the fans will be delighted if they managed to pull this off.
Some of the Aston Villa fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Maupay’s potential arrival and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
