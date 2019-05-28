Aston Villa fans want Robert Snodgrass to come back

Aston Villa fans have urged Robert Snodgrass on social networking site Twitter to return to Villa Park in the summer transfer window following their promotion to the Premier League.
Snodgrass, who spent one season on loan at Villa from West Ham in the 2017/18 campaign, remains a huge favourite among the fans.
The 26-cap Scotland international took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate Villa after they sealed promotion by defeating Derby County on Monday at Wembley.
Snodgrass enjoyed a decent 2018-19 campaign for the Hammers, scoring four goals and providing nine assists for the club in all competition.
And his tweet led to a number of the Villa supporters calling for him to make his way back to the club. Some Villa fans are now hopeful that a deal could be on to bring Snodgrass back to Villa Park.
Class act Snoddy, miss you.. UTV
— EuropeanCupWinners82 (@MidlandTopDogs) May 27, 2019
We can afford to buy you back next season now Snodgrass 😃
— j_Pearson (@jPearso04652019) May 27, 2019
Love you Snoddy !! Sign for us !!
— World Football chat (@BillyWhiz) May 27, 2019
Snoddy knows true claret and blue #AVFC
— tom draper (@tomdraper5) May 27, 2019
You’ll be signing in June aye?? #robsnodgrass7
— Ian Wallace (@Wally8687) May 27, 2019
Come home Snody, we still love you !!!
— Lolvs-i (@LolinOrtega) May 27, 2019
It remains to be seen whether Dean Smith will make a move for Snodgrass as he is more inclined to bringing young talents at the club.
Furthermore, West Ham may not be willing to sell him, and thus any potential transfer looks unlikely at this stage.