Aston Villa fans react to Said Benrahma’s performance against Fulham

Brentford booked their place in the quarter-final of the League Cup last night following a 3-0 victory over Fulham, and they have Said Benrahma to thank for the win.

The Algerian was unplayable against the newly-promoted side, grabbing a brace and running rings around their defence all game as the Bees exacted revenge on Scott Parker’s side for August’s Championship play-off final defeat.





Benrahma’s performance caught the eyes of Aston Villa fans, and some of them want him signed before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Dean Smith’s side have been linked with the 25-year-old who scored 17 goals and made nine assists in 43 Championship games last season.

Benrahma beat his marker with a deft piece of skill and found the corner from the edge of the box for his second goal yesterday, and it got some Villa fans reacting thus on Twitter:

tell deano to sign him gab — Harley Harris (@harlUTVharris) October 1, 2020

Have a word gabby & get him in before the window closes — Ciaran (@ciaranmurphy999) October 1, 2020

Yes tell Dean to sign him Gab!! 😍🦁 — Richard Armstrong (@RicardoAVFC) October 1, 2020

We need to sign him — June Mynard 🌻 (@kelwell16) October 1, 2020

Have a word Gab @AVFCOfficial — Jamese9930 (@jamese9930) October 1, 2020

Tell Deano to pull his finger out — Phil Shepherd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿📸 (@TheAsgardian) October 1, 2020

The goal of a man who knows the transfer window is still open — Jimmy Geobey (@_cabbers) October 1, 2020

Need him in our team

Dreadful tonight — The Villian💜💙🦁 (@KINDIG_IT) October 1, 2020

Gabby work your magic get villa to sign him we've only being crying out for him since last summer 🙃 — Dylan (@Dylan99286923) October 1, 2020

I wish we would sign him up — David Hanna (@dave999hanna) October 2, 2020

Why haven’t we signed him yet gabby — Muhammed Hussain (@momoislam96) October 1, 2020

Villa have already signed his teammate Ollie Watkins, and it’s believed around £20 million could be enough to land him.

They submitted a £14 million bid for Benrahma last term and it remains to be seen whether they will return with another offer with just a few days left in the transfer window.