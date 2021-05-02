Aston Villa fans react to Ross Barkley’s performance against Everton

By
Sai
-

Aston Villa picked up an impressive 2-1 win over Everton in the Premier League last night.

A late goal from Anwar El Ghazi was enough to hand the visitors a much-needed three points.


Dean Smith’s side were going through a rough patch in the Premier League, but the result will give them the confidence to finish the season strongly.

There were quite a few impressive performances for Villa, but Ross Barkley was outstanding for the visitors against his former club.

The 27-year-old has been on loan from Chelsea this term and has been heavily criticised in recent months for his dip in form.

However, the attacking midfielder showed his quality against Everton, and the fans will be hoping that Barkley can build on this performance.

With Jack Grealish still sidelined, Barkley took on the creative responsibilities and caused all sorts of problems for the Everton defence with his passing, flair and link-up play.

The midfielder could have easily scored a goal but was denied by the crossbar. He also put in a tireless shift defensively.

Some Villa fans took Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s performance – here is what they had to say.

Read: Aston Villa prepared to sell 26-yr-old this summer.