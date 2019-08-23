Aston Villa vs Everton confirmed starting line-ups

Everton visit Aston Villa on Friday aiming to continue their promising start to the new Premier League season.
The Toffees drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend and followed up with a 1-0 home victory over Watford last Saturday.
Newly-promoted Villa are without a point after their first two matches, losing against Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.
The two sides last met in the top flight in 2015/16, with Everton completing the double over Villa.
They triumphed 4-0 at Goodison Park and added a 3-1 victory on the road later in the season.
Marco Silva’s side are unlikely to find things easy at Villa Park, but should edge what is likely to be a tight contest.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Team news: 2⃣ changes as @FredGuilbert24 and @KingJota come into the first XI#PL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/p3j2GAIjAB
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 23, 2019
⚠️ TEAM NEWS IS IN! ⚠️#AVLEVE pic.twitter.com/yJDlIbCdHX
— Everton (@Everton) August 23, 2019