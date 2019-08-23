Blog Competitions English Premier League Aston Villa vs Everton confirmed starting line-ups

23 August, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Everton

Everton visit Aston Villa on Friday aiming to continue their promising start to the new Premier League season.

The Toffees drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend and followed up with a 1-0 home victory over Watford last Saturday.

Newly-promoted Villa are without a point after their first two matches, losing against Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.

The two sides last met in the top flight in 2015/16, with Everton completing the double over Villa.

They triumphed 4-0 at Goodison Park and added a 3-1 victory on the road later in the season.

Marco Silva’s side are unlikely to find things easy at Villa Park, but should edge what is likely to be a tight contest.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

