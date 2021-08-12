Aston Villa could swoop in for Fulham midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Aston Villa are keen to sign Fulham midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (print edition, August 11, page 10).

Villans boss Dean Smith has been an incredibly busy man in the transfer market this summer.

Jack Grealish has left Villa to join Manchester City for a British record £100 million fee.

Villa have spent not far off the amount they received for their captain on five players – Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, Axel Tuanzebe and Ashley Young.

However, it seems as though Smith’s business is far from being done.

Aston Villa chasing Anguissa?

GDS claims that the west Midlands outfit are keen to prise the powerful 25-year-old away from Fulham this summer.

Everton and Roma also reportedly want to sign him. The Villans are leading the race due to their healthier current financial position.

What a signing Anguissa would be for Villa.

Fulham brought the Cameroon international to England from Marseille three years ago for around £30m (Goal).

Despite the Cottagers’ relegation to the Championship last season, Anguissa really stood out for the west Londoners.

In 36 Premier League outings for Fulham, the midfielder averaged 2.2 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game.

He also made 39.3 passes per match and recorded an impressive completion rate of 84.2%.

During a loan spell with Villarreal during the 2019/2020 campaign, Anguissa was in the top five for the most dribbles in La Liga (The Guardian).

The Cameroonian ace was recently described as ‘superb’ and ‘world-class’ by former Fulham boss Scott Parker.

Anguissa would be an excellent addition for Villa. Whether Fulham would be prepared to let him go for less than they paid for him three years ago remains to be seen.

Stats obtained via WhoScored.

